Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 311.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE EW traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. 2,992,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,064. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,779,204.00. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,185,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

