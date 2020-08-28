eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 468,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.63.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

