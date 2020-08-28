Enigma Price Up 61% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 61% higher against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00006882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $59.28 million and $6.81 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00738426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011994 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00033208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.01117491 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

