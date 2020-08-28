EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

EOG traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

