Essentia Trading 84.7% Higher This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $62,272.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 84.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.05492612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.