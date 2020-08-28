Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Trading Up 7.6%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 816,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 170,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $145.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

