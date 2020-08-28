Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,060 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $70,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

FB traded down $10.69 on Thursday, hitting $293.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,173,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

