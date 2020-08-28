First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 4,429,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,094,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit