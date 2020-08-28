First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 5.3% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 4,429,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,094,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

