First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 5th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 7.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $41,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.74. 439,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.56. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

