Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550,404 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $53,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Fortis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 40,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 257,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.52%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

