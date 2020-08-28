Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 5,282,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,744,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 701.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 395,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

