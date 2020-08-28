FYDcoin (FYD) Price Down 14.6% This Week

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $683,141.10 and approximately $5,399.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001666 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000667 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 499,906,087 coins and its circulating supply is 479,348,307 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

