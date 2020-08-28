GAPS (GAP) Trading Down 41.1% This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $130,861.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002730 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00067084 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,487.98 or 0.99812836 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003378 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000819 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00168521 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

