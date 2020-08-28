GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,991.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $348,165.64 and approximately $6,991.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,492.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.03418858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02326902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00494015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00816270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00668326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013923 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

