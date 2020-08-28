Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Reduced by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110,568 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up about 2.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Globant worth $363,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Globant by 21.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Globant by 4.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Globant by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 203,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,151. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

