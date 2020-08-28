Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 7.9% Higher

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00. 2,055,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,986,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

