Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 8,156,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,410,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 264.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after buying an additional 7,687,542 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.7% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. 36.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

