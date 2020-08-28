Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 8,156,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,410,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 264.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after buying an additional 7,687,542 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.7% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. 36.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit