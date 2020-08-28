Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $215,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.66. 760,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,348. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $229.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

