Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Eaton worth $246,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,909,000 after acquiring an additional 246,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,802. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

