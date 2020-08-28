Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for about 5.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.40% of Graco worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,191,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,979,760. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. 339,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

