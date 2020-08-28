GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Stock Price Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GrowGeneration traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $16.34. 13,414,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the average session volume of 2,086,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 696,974 shares of company stock worth $7,541,207.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $779.30 million, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

