Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 7.1%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 942,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,485,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,595.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 218,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 25.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 366,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 74,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 282.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 74,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

