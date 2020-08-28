GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $25,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. 2,742,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.35 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.28.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

