Guider (GDR) Price Tops $0.0001

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Guider has a market cap of $33,743.43 and $129.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041860 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.83 or 0.05512081 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

