Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,120 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

