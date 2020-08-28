Guild Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,549,641. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.