Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 4.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,338,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AbbVie by 691,361.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,825,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.