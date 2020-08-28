Guild Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 2.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,983. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

