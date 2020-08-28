HarmonyCoin (HMC) Hits Market Cap of $128.84

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded up 95.6% against the US dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a total market cap of $128.84 and $1.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00131427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.01642817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00157588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity . HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

