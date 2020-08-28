Hartline Investment Corp Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.66. 3,011,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,571. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

