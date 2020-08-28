Hartline Investment Corp Sells 286 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $159,842,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 413,611 shares of company stock valued at $80,505,799 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.64. 1,359,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

