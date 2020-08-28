Hartline Investment Corp Sells 3,611 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after buying an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $274.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,967. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $288.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

