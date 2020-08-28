HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

HBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 191.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 17,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,269. The stock has a market cap of $336.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

