HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Down 14% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $473,798.70 and $1,482.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00131170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.01643156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00199432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00157583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC.

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,109,608 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

