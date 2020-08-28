Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

