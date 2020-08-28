HEX Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $965.94 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00077464 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00281929 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039961 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001207 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 308,171,185,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,760,087,852 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

