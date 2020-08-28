HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.