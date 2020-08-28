Homeros Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $148.60 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.01648200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00199239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00158169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,914,671 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

