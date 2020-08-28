HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

HSBC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 145,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of -220.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $2,271,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

