Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives C$28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE:H traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$27.24. 817,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,070. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.53.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit