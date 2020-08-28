Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives C$28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE:H traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$27.24. 817,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,070. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.53.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

