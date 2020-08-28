IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $27,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $283,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 255.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $335,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 671,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,271. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average is $199.22.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.