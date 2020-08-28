ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

ICL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 62,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

