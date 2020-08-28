Ignis Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and $1.19 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Indodax, Coinbit and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00131170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.01643156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00199432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00157583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, STEX, Coinbit, Vebitcoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

