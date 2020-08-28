Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,248. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.10. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,866 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

