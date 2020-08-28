Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.
Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,248. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.10. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,866 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.