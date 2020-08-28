INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading 6.8% Higher

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.24. 287,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 444,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Saturday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.