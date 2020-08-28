Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.43. 35,175,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,963,812. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

