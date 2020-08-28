Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AVITA MED LTD/S (RCEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ: RCEL):
- 8/27/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “
- 8/14/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “
- 8/8/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “
- 8/7/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “
- 8/3/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/9/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “
- 7/6/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “
NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 145,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $544.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.08. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $55.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.
Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.