Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AVITA MED LTD/S (RCEL)

8/27/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “

8/14/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “

8/8/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “

8/7/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “

8/3/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

7/6/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – AVITA MED LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 145,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $544.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.08. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

