JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 7.5% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares traded up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.25. 1,660,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,359,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 492,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 391,390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $25,236,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 919,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 723.9% in the first quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 649,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 570,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

