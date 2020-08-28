JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.62

Shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

JSCPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut JSR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JSR CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

