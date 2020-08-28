Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for about 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.12% of Landstar System worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $136.66.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

